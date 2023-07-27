CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$175.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CGI from C$133.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$155.56.

GIB.A stock opened at C$129.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$138.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$130.60. The stock has a market cap of C$27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. CGI has a one year low of C$100.74 and a one year high of C$142.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

