Charles R. Kummeth Sells 80,000 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.19.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

