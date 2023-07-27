Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $86.00 at Piper Sandler

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $66.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.17. The firm has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.