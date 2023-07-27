Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Barclays

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.77.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

CHKP stock opened at $132.11 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after buying an additional 188,507 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.