Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Barclays

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.77.
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %
CHKP stock opened at $132.11 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after buying an additional 188,507 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
