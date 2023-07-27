Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $137.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %
CHKP opened at $132.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
