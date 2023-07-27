Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $137.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

CHKP opened at $132.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

