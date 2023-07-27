Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.16.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $161.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,043,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $305.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.91.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

