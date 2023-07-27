Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chevron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.39. The consensus estimate for Chevron’s current full-year earnings is $13.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.11 EPS.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.16.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $161.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $305.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.91. Chevron has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.6% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Chevron by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.