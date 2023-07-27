China MeiDong Auto (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

China MeiDong Auto (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
China MeiDong Auto Price Performance
CMEIF opened at $1.25 on Monday. China MeiDong Auto has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $1.90.
About China MeiDong Auto
