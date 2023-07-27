China MeiDong Auto (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

China MeiDong Auto (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

China MeiDong Auto Price Performance

CMEIF opened at $1.25 on Monday. China MeiDong Auto has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $1.90.

About China MeiDong Auto

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services.

