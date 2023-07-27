Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,950.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.51% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,280.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,158.61.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,085.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,075.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,819.87. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $2,213,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,528 shares of company stock worth $19,738,136. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.