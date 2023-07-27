Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 333.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Chord Energy worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chord Energy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chord Energy from $172.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

CHRD opened at $154.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.05. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $164.79.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $3.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $438,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,514,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $1,161,657.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $438,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,514,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,259 shares of company stock worth $2,472,298. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.