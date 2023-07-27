Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,240 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

Chubb Trading Up 5.2 %

CB opened at $205.68 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

