Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CB. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.64.

Shares of CB opened at $205.68 on Thursday. Chubb has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.70 and its 200 day moving average is $201.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

