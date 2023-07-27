Chubb (NYSE:CB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 5.2 %

Chubb stock traded up $10.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.68. 2,890,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.50. Chubb has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.