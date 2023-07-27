Citigroup Cuts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $210.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $224.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING opened at $183.40 on Monday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $95.42 and a 1-year high of $223.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.90.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.