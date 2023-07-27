Citigroup Cuts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $210.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $224.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.00.
Wingstop Price Performance
Shares of WING opened at $183.40 on Monday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $95.42 and a 1-year high of $223.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.90.
Wingstop Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.
Insider Transactions at Wingstop
In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wingstop
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.