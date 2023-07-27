Citigroup Increases Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $200.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GTLS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CL King increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.94.

Chart Industries stock opened at $161.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.58 and a 200-day moving average of $129.42. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -806.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 59.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

