Citigroup Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $385.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.95% from the stock’s previous close.

META has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.91.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $298.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $318.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.66 and its 200 day moving average is $222.45. The firm has a market cap of $765.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,001 shares of company stock worth $9,671,201. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

