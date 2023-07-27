Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 883,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,871 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $26,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 41.5% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 318,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 93,477 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of CFG opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.31. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

