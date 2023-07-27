City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG) Plans Dividend of GBX 22

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

City of London Investment Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CLIG opened at GBX 397.78 ($5.10) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £201.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,326.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 426.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 438.78. City of London Investment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 322 ($4.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 475 ($6.09).

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

