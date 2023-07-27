City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG) Raises Dividend to GBX 22 Per Share

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
City of London Investment Group Price Performance
Shares of LON CLIG opened at GBX 397.78 ($5.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 426.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 438.78. City of London Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 322 ($4.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 475 ($6.09). The firm has a market cap of £201.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,326.67 and a beta of 0.51.
About City of London Investment Group
