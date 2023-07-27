Civeo (CVEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) will announce its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Civeo has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $167.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.04 million. On average, analysts expect Civeo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Civeo Price Performance

NYSE CVEO opened at $19.46 on Thursday. Civeo has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Civeo from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Civeo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 603,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,297,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 390,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

See Also

