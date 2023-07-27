Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. On average, analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.81. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,753 shares in the company, valued at $553,836.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 37,023 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

