ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 11,885 Shares

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $434,872.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,610,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,941,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,288 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $945,842.24.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,677 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $415,701.20.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,435 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $1,552,558.90.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,635 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.08 per share, with a total value of $162,595.80.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,396 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $326,698.92.

On Monday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,536 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.08 per share, with a total value of $509,922.88.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,897 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $658,938.39.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,166 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $72,214.44.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,202 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $434,477.82.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,771 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,324.37.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CEM opened at $36.68 on Thursday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $37.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter valued at $9,527,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

