Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,150

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,175 ($15.07) to GBX 1,150 ($14.75) in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.39) to GBX 1,150 ($14.75) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,083.33.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBGPY stock opened at $23.96 on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.