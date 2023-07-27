CLS Holdings USA (CLSH) and The Competition Critical Analysis

CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) is one of 219 publicly-traded companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CLS Holdings USA to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CLS Holdings USA and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLS Holdings USA 0 0 0 0 N/A CLS Holdings USA Competitors 120 641 1358 15 2.59

CLS Holdings USA presently has a consensus target price of $205.00, suggesting a potential upside of 215,689.47%. As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 15.15%. Given CLS Holdings USA’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CLS Holdings USA is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CLS Holdings USA N/A N/A -38.76 CLS Holdings USA Competitors $730.37 million -$13.85 million 205.39

This table compares CLS Holdings USA and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CLS Holdings USA’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CLS Holdings USA. CLS Holdings USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CLS Holdings USA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLS Holdings USA N/A N/A N/A CLS Holdings USA Competitors -55.65% -410.46% -9.46%

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

CLS Holdings USA, Inc., a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. The company also sells organic medical cannabis to licensed retailers; recreational marijuana cannabis products to licensed distributors and retailers; extraction products, such as oils and waxes derived from in-house cannabis production; and offers processing and extraction services for licensed medical cannabis cultivators, as well as cannabis strains in the form of vegetative cuttings to licensed medical cannabis cultivators. In addition, it provides consulting services to cannabis-related businesses comprising growers, dispensaries, and laboratories; and toll processing services. The company offers its products under Oasis Cannabis and City Trees brand names. Its concentrates are used for pharmaceutical and other purposes. CLS Holdings USA, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Miami, Florida.

