CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Barclays

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.80.

CME Group Stock Up 3.9 %

CME opened at $198.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.67 and a 200 day moving average of $183.40. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $209.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,062,796,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,304,000 after buying an additional 486,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,370,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

