CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Position Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,885,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,015,000 after purchasing an additional 922,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,506,000 after acquiring an additional 101,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,112,000 after acquiring an additional 323,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $71.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.