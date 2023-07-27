CMS Energy Co. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $3.93 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.93 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

CMS stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.46. 2,134,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.