CNH Industrial (CNHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect CNH Industrial to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNHI opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,423,000 after purchasing an additional 918,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $265,843,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CNH Industrial by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,577,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,318 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,381,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

