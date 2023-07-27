Cochlear (CHEOF) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) is one of 120 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cochlear to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cochlear and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cochlear 0 0 0 0 N/A Cochlear Competitors 201 1142 1386 42 2.46

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 49.18%. Given Cochlear’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cochlear has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cochlear N/A N/A 95.47 Cochlear Competitors $892.07 million $60.89 million 85.38

This table compares Cochlear and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cochlear’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cochlear. Cochlear is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Cochlear pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cochlear pays out 77.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Medical Devices” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 271.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Cochlear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cochlear and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cochlear N/A N/A N/A Cochlear Competitors -46.20% -29.92% -10.27%

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

