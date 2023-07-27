Cochlear (CHEOY) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) is one of 117 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cochlear to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Cochlear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cochlear and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cochlear N/A N/A N/A Cochlear Competitors -49.27% -32.04% -10.95%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Cochlear pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cochlear pays out 110.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Medical Devices” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 278.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cochlear and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cochlear 0 3 0 0 2.00 Cochlear Competitors 181 934 1049 40 2.43

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 55.16%. Given Cochlear’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cochlear has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cochlear and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cochlear N/A N/A 97.38 Cochlear Competitors $834.95 million $61.60 million 86.15

Cochlear’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cochlear. Cochlear is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cochlear peers beat Cochlear on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

