Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

CDE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bankshares set a $4.25 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of CDE stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.13 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Routledge bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,631.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,600 shares of company stock worth $51,080. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,228,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,244 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,050,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,130,000 after buying an additional 1,191,573 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 25.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 622,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 124,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

