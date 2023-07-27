Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRSGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 164.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHRS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

CHRS opened at $4.53 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 315,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,243,000 after buying an additional 110,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,248,000 after purchasing an additional 345,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,254,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 167,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

