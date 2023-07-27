Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Raised to $105.00 at Citigroup

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Coinbase Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.28.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $99.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $116.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $393,280.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $393,280.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $1,664,582.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 404,651 shares of company stock worth $31,064,713. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $809,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310,388 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,557 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 28.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $795,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,194 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

