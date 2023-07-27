Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.