Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,209 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,565,000 after purchasing an additional 349,165 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,029,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,053,000 after purchasing an additional 269,814 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

CL stock opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

