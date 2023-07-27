Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Bank of America

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $53.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Comerica has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 340.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Comerica by 128.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Comerica by 33.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Comerica by 209.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 87,014 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

