Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $52.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.58.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $53.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $87.02.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 340.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 128.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 33.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 209.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 87,014 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

