Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $64.00 at Argus

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Argus from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comerica from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Shares of CMA opened at $53.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.42. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $87.02.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comerica by 1,192.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $113,763,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Comerica by 566.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,455,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,307,000 after buying an additional 1,237,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after buying an additional 1,145,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after buying an additional 923,864 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

