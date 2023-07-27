Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Position Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after buying an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $77,332,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,915,000 after acquiring an additional 527,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

