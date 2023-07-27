Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 600.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 53,333.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

