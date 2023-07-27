Comparing AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) & Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR)

Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR – Get Free Report) and AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synergy CHC and AmerisourceBergen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synergy CHC N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -38.61 AmerisourceBergen $238.59 billion 0.16 $1.70 billion $7.78 24.12

AmerisourceBergen has higher revenue and earnings than Synergy CHC. Synergy CHC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AmerisourceBergen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synergy CHC 0 0 0 0 N/A AmerisourceBergen 0 2 11 0 2.85

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Synergy CHC and AmerisourceBergen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AmerisourceBergen has a consensus target price of $186.31, indicating a potential downside of 0.71%. Given AmerisourceBergen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AmerisourceBergen is more favorable than Synergy CHC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Synergy CHC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of AmerisourceBergen shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of AmerisourceBergen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Synergy CHC and AmerisourceBergen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synergy CHC N/A N/A N/A AmerisourceBergen 0.65% 809.53% 4.12%

Summary

AmerisourceBergen beats Synergy CHC on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synergy CHC

Synergy CHC Corp. provides consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers brain health nutritional supplements under the FOCUSfactor brand name; lifestyle products and accessories, including tea, shakes, lollipops, supplements, apparel, and exercise accessories under the Flat Tummy brand name; anti-aging skincare products, such as serums and creams for exfoliating, skin repair, and rehydration, as well as hand soaps and hand sanitizers under the Hand MD brand name. The company sells its products through retailers and television advertising campaigns, as well as skincare products through online. The company was formerly known as Synergy Strips Corp. and changed its name to Synergy CHC Corp. in August 2015. Synergy CHC Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Westbrook, Maine.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. The company also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; and pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to customers in the companion animal and production animal markets, as well as demand-creating sales force services to manufacturer. In addition, this segment distributes plasma and other blood products, injectable pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other specialty products; and provides other services primarily to physicians who specialize in various disease states, primarily oncology, as well as to other healthcare providers, including hospitals and dialysis clinics. The company's International Healthcare Solutions segment offers international pharmaceutical wholesale and related service, and global commercialization services; and distributes pharmaceuticals, other healthcare products, and related services to pharmacies, doctors, health centers and hospitals primarily in Europe. This segments also provides specialty transportation and logistics services for the biopharmaceutical industry. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

