Comparing Silverlake Axis (SLVFF) & Its Competitors

Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF – Get Free Report) is one of 290 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Silverlake Axis to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Silverlake Axis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Silverlake Axis alerts:

Dividends

Silverlake Axis pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 47.2%. Silverlake Axis pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 70.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silverlake Axis N/A N/A N/A Silverlake Axis Competitors -29.64% -254.95% -6.74%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Silverlake Axis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Silverlake Axis and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silverlake Axis 0 0 0 0 N/A Silverlake Axis Competitors 402 1653 3500 24 2.56

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 30.07%. Given Silverlake Axis’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silverlake Axis has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silverlake Axis and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silverlake Axis N/A N/A 1.83 Silverlake Axis Competitors $616.37 million $7.05 million 726.72

Silverlake Axis’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Silverlake Axis. Silverlake Axis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Silverlake Axis peers beat Silverlake Axis on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Silverlake Axis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silverlake Axis Ltd, an investment holding company, provides software solutions and services to the financial services, retail, and logistics industries. It operates through Software Licensing, Software Project Services, Maintenance and Enhancement Services, Sale of Software and Hardware Products, Insurance Ecosystem Transaction and Services, Retail Transactions Processing, and Others segments. The company offers digital economy solutions; software customization and implementation services; round-the-clock software maintenance support and software enhancement services; cloud computing Software-as-a-Service; and Software-as-a-Service subscription. It operates in South East Asia, North East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, the Americas, Africa, and Europe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore. Silverlake Axis Ltd is a subsidiary of Zezz FundQ Pte. Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Silverlake Axis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverlake Axis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.