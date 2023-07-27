Comparing Smoore International (OTCMKTS:SMORF) & Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Smoore International (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Free Report) and Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Altria Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Altria Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smoore International and Altria Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smoore International N/A N/A N/A Altria Group 22.44% -245.43% 24.43%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smoore International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Altria Group 1 2 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smoore International and Altria Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Altria Group has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.97%. Given Altria Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altria Group is more favorable than Smoore International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smoore International and Altria Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smoore International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altria Group $20.63 billion 3.94 $5.76 billion $3.11 14.65

Altria Group has higher revenue and earnings than Smoore International.

Summary

Altria Group beats Smoore International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smoore International

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures vaping devices and components, as well as advanced personal vaporizers and atomization products for tobacco companies, independent vaping, and other corporate clients. The company also offers vaping solutions under the FEELM brand; open system vaping products under the VAPORESSO brand; and HTP atomization solutions under the METEX brand. In addition, it provides anti-leakage technology under the COREX brand; and smart electric core platform under the Axon Chip brand. The company serves in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Croatia, New Zealand, and internationally. Smoore International Holdings Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches. It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

