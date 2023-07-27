Comparing Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) & SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF)

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of SMA Solar Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Spruce Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A Spruce Power -204.40% -12.88% -5.18%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A ($2.91) -33.87 Spruce Power $41.29 million 3.58 -$93.93 million ($0.67) -1.48

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and Spruce Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SMA Solar Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spruce Power. SMA Solar Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spruce Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SMA Solar Technology and Spruce Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMA Solar Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

SMA Solar Technology presently has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential downside of 38.12%. Given SMA Solar Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SMA Solar Technology is more favorable than Spruce Power.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

