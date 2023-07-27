Comparing Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) & System1 (NYSE:SST)

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.6% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of System1 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Weibo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for System1 and Weibo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 1 0 2 0 2.33 Weibo 1 4 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

System1 currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 130.06%. Weibo has a consensus target price of $25.42, suggesting a potential upside of 75.31%. Given System1’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Weibo.

This table compares System1 and Weibo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 $826.65 million 0.37 -$373.46 million N/A N/A Weibo $1.84 billion 1.85 $85.56 million $1.07 13.55

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than System1.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 -16.46% -25.95% -11.48% Weibo 14.36% 12.30% 5.88%

Risk & Volatility

System1 has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weibo has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Weibo beats System1 on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation software that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers. In addition, the company sells security software solutions comprising antivirus, adblock, and safe browsing software as a service subscription consisting of real-time antivirus protection, safe browsing, adblocking, blocking of malicious websites, and data breach monitoring to end-user customers, as well as provides additional add-on services. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express promoted feeds, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user's trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product solutions to MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

