Comparing Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) and Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) and Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Yellow Pages and Educational Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yellow Pages N/A N/A N/A Educational Development -4.11% -7.87% -3.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yellow Pages and Educational Development’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yellow Pages N/A N/A N/A $3.69 2.55 Educational Development $87.83 million 0.18 -$2.51 million ($0.45) -4.13

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Yellow Pages has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Educational Development. Educational Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yellow Pages, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

58.3% of Yellow Pages shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Educational Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Educational Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yellow Pages and Educational Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yellow Pages 0 0 0 0 N/A Educational Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yellow Pages presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.95%. Given Yellow Pages’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yellow Pages is more favorable than Educational Development.

Summary

Yellow Pages beats Educational Development on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises. Its online properties include YP.ca that allows users to discover and transact within their local neighborhoods through merchant profiles, editorial content, reviews, and booking functionalities; Canada411, an online and mobile destinations for personal and local business information; and 411.ca, a digital directory service to help users find and connect with people and local businesses. The company also operates as a directory publisher for Bell, Telus, Bell Aliant, Bell MTS, and other telephone companies; and YP, Canada411, and 411 mobile applications, as well as Yellow Pages print directories. Yellow Pages Limited was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels. It markets its products to retail accounts, which include book, school supply, toy and gift stores and museums, through commissioned sales representatives, trade and specialty wholesalers, and its internal tele-sales group; and through a network of independent sales consultants through internet sales, direct sales, home shows, and book fairs. Educational Development Corporation was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

