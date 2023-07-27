Compass’ (COMP) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on COMP. BTIG Research started coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Compass to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $4.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. Compass has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.55.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $957.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.41 million. Compass had a negative return on equity of 85.63% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $55,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,365,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,077,857.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

