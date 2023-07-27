CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNMD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

CONMED Stock Up 1.7 %

CONMED stock opened at $122.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $3,035,268.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,317 shares in the company, valued at $166,442.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CONMED news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $3,035,268.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,442.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,543 shares of company stock worth $6,169,713. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,402,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,944,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,382,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,655,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

