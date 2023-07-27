ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $138.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COP. Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $116.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.12.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

