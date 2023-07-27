Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several research firms recently commented on CSTM. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Constellium by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 27,368 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE:CSTM opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Constellium has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.89.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 34.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

